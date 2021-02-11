Shenendehowa opens season with scorching win over Burnt Hills

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Last March, with a trophy in their hands, the Shenendehowa girls had their sights set on a state title.

Of course, they never got the chance, and 11 months later, they just had their sights set on playing a game. The Lady Plainsmen tipped off their season tonight against Burnt Hills at home, come out hot and didn’t look back.

Meghan Huerter helped Shen build on a 20-5 first quarter lead as she hit five from downtown, leading the Plainsmen with 17 points. Samantha Lee and Jillian Huerter chipped in 11 each as Shen rattled off a 21-0 second quarter run on their way to a 68-30 win.

“Until we tipped I still wasn’t sure we were going to play,” head coach Joseph Murphy said. “Meg came out and hit some shots early on, the ball movement was good, we attacked.”

“It’s like they’ve been playing for awhile,” he added. “We had some sloppy turnovers here and there but for an 11 month hiatus, they looked pretty good.”

“Definitely don’t want to take anything for granted, just very excited and want to go into every game with that mindset that we’re lucky to have this opportunity so we’re going to go out with it and do everything that we can to do well,” senior Rylee Carpenter said.

Shen has a quick turnaround, as they’re back on the floor tomorrow night at Ballston Spa.