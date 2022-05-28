ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There was some magic in the seven seed for the Saratoga softball and baseball teams. The Blue Streak girls lacrosse team was hoping for the same.

Shenendehowa jumped out to an early lead, and controlled throughout. The Plainsmen led 6-4 at the half, widening the lead in the second half on their way to a 12-8 win, securing the Class A title. “It feels great,” said senior Paige Adams. “I believed in all my teammates and I think we really came out strong and we really had the momentum and all of us contributed, and it really came out with the outcome we wanted.”

Head coach Bob Karl credited the veteran players on his squad. Karl said, “We have a great group of seniors and everyone just kind of rallied around them and they really led us to this win tonight.”