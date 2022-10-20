CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa High School graduate, Kevin Huerter, had an impressive debut for the Sacramento Kings last night, scoring 23 points, going eight of 12 shooting from the field and six of nine from behind the arc. He also finished his night with two assists, three rebounds, and a steal in 29 minutes played. Despite his efforts, the Kings fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 115-108 on opening night.

The former Maryland Terrapin was acquired by Sacramento from the Atlanta Hawks back in July for a protected first-round pick, as well as Justin Holiday and Mo Harkless. Huerter and the Kings will look to get their first win of the season on Saturday as they’ll take on the Los Angeles Clippers at home.