Shenendehowa girls dominate Saratoga for Suburban Council title

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just as they have all season, the Shenendehowa girls basketball team continued to fire on all cylinders Friday night.

This time though, it was for the Suburban Council championship against Saratoga. The Lady Plainsmen dominated throughout the night on their way to a massive 75-37 win. The Blue Streaks were missing a key piece in Natasha Chudy due to injury, but Shen looked as good as they have all season, finishing their perfect season 15-0 with the Suburban Council title.

“I love winning,” senior Meghan Huerter said. “So we ended the season with a win, I ended my career for Shen with a win.”

“It doesn’t feel like I just played my last game on the Shen home court in a Shen jersey,” she added. “It still hasn’t really clicked. I just love winning at the end of the day and we did that. I’m super proud.”

The average margin of victory this year for the Lady Plainsmen was 38 points. Both Shen girls and boys combined to go 30-0 this season.