Shenendehowa girls cruise into Suburban Council championship with dominant effort over Albany

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa girls basketball team, much like the boys, hasn’t lost a game yet this season, and they weren’t ready to let that change with a spot in the Suburban Council championship on the line.

The Lady Plainsmen got hot early from beyond the arc and didn’t look back. Getting contributions from Meghan Huerter, Rylee Carpenter and Kaleigh Montanez, Shen rushed out to a 24-8 first quarter lead and didn’t look back, winning comfortably 84-33 over Albany.

The Lady Plainsmen will face Saratoga in the Suburban Council championship Friday night at Shen.