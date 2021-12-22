Shenendehowa girls complete comeback win over Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa girls basketball team was trailing by double digits in the third quarter, but outscored Albany 12-2 in the final frame and ended the game on a 16-2 run to complete a furious comeback at the Washington Avenue Armory 49-45.

“At halftime I said, ‘I don’t think we could have played a worse half of basketball and we’re only down one,’ said Shenendehowa head coach Joe Murphy. “They just persevered. They hit some shots, different kids. I mean, steals, shots, it was a total team effort tonight. I couldn’t even tell you who our leading scorer was after, it was an awesome performance by them.”

Kaleigh Montanez led the Lady Plainsmen with 15 points. Two came from the free throw line to make it a two-possession game with 13 second left.

“It was a big team effort,” Montanez echoed. “Coach Murphy talked to us at halftime and it gave us the energy to come back in the second half. Our bench was amazing.”

Jillian Huerter added 14 points for Shenendehowa, including a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 45-45.

Albany’s Me’Challe Cancer took over the game in the third quarter, netting 16 of her game-high 25 points in the frame.

With the loss, the Falcons fall to 4-2, while the Lady Plainsmen improve to 3-0. Shenendehowa turns around to play Saratoga Wednesday night.