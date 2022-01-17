Shenendehowa girls bounce back from first loss with win over CNS

Posted: / Updated:

Sport Highlights

CICERO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa girls basketball team got out to a hot 9-0 start, but suffered their first loss Saturday to Bishop Kearney. After leading by 6 at the half, the Plainsmen lost by 14. They looked to rebound today against Cicero-North Syracuse in the Best of New York Tournament.

Shenendehowa bounced back with a 62-54 win. Brianna Carey and Kaleigh Montanez led the way with 16 points each.

The Plainsmen will look for their 10th win Tuesday night on the road against Shaker at 7:00 PM.

