ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Under the Thursday night lights Shenendehowa and Albany duked it out on the soccer field.

The Plainsmen would strike first in the in the first half. Mark Makhatadze sent it right to Lochlain Clarke who bounced the ball off his body to put the Plainsmen up 1-0. They’d strike again in the second half thanks to a penalty kick from Tanner Rock to extend their lead to 2-0.

Albany would score, but just couldn’t complete the comeback and lose 2-1. The Falcons will be in action again on Saturday against Averill Park. Shen will play at home versus Schenectady.