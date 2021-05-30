Shenendehowa flies past Guilderland in celebration of seniors

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saturday was senior day at Shenendehowa as the girls lacrosse team hosted Guilderland, and the Plainsmen started hot on a cold morning.

Sara Stalica split two defenders and finished point blank to put Shen up 8-2 in the early going. Lauren Shanahan followed shortly after with a free position goal, her fifth of the first half. The Plainsmen added another before halftime with Miranda Murray finding Emily Speck in the middle of the field who finished side-armed to give Shen a 10-2 halftime lead. They went on to win 19-4.

Next up for Shen is a visit to Saratoga on Tuesday at 4:30 while Guilderland hosts Kingston at 5.

