Shenendehowa field hockey takes down Guilderland on Senior Night

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the spring, Shenendehowa will graduate 13 field hockey members, including multiple Suburban Council All-Stars. Friday night the accomplished class celebrated each other on senior night.

The Plainswomen took down Guilderland 2-0, avenging a 2-1 loss to the Dutchwomen earlier this season. Seniors Kendal Eggleston and Lauren Shanahan tallied goals for Shenendehowa.

The Plainswomen will wrap up their regular season Friday on the road against Columbia, while Guilderland will host Saratoga Springs Friday in their season finale.