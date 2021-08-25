Shenendehowa field hockey looks to continue success with new head coach

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fall sports seasons are just beginning, as the first week of practice rolled into day two on Tuesday. The Shenendehowa field hockey team will look to continue their success with a new head coach.

Former junior varsity head coach Shawn Eggleston has taken over at the helm for the Plainsmen, after the retirement of Jeanne Frevola. Shenendehowa won the Suburban Council championship over Burnt Hills last season. They lost six senior starters to graduation, but they bring back plenty of familiar faces, including three Suburban Council All-Stars: Eggleston’s daughter Kendall, Lauren Shanahan, and Hannah Merritt. “Keeping our fingers crossed that we’re able to get to the postseason this year,” Eggleston said. “We’ve got a great group of kids. We have 12 seniors which is a large class. Looking forward to some big things from them.”

The Plainsmen wanted to end Frevola’s tenure on a high note, and hope start Eggleston’s tenure the same way. “Since it was Frevola’s last year we wanted to leave a big statement and winning the Suburban Council really helped that,” Shanahan said. “I think if we were to continue that this year, it would have an impact on Eggleston. We can show even though it’s her first year coaching varsity, we can still do big things.”

With no sectionals last year, the Plainsmen are not only excited to defend their Suburban Council crown, but push even further. “We just never underestimate our competitor,” Kendall Eggleston said. “We go into every game, we just want to do our best and continue the streak and try to go even further to sectionals this year.”

The Plainsmen know just how tough their competition is, and look forward to the challenge. Merrit said, “I’m really excited to play all of the teams that are coming back because there’s some great competition in this council, so I’m really excited to see how we put up against them.”

Shenendehowa starts their season on the road September 8th against Burnt Hills in championship rematch.