Shenendehowa dominates rivalry matchup with Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — Shenendehowa and Saratoga is always a great rivalry game on the field hockey pitch, but Shen didn’t allow this one to be much of a game.

The Plainsmen put an early three in the net in the first period and continued to roll from there, beating Toga 8-0. Shen saw goals from Nicolette Morlock (2), Lauren Shanahan, Julie Kuzmich (2), Haylie Satterlee (2), and Kelly Westervelt while Kendall Eggleston racked up three assists.

Shen (3-1) heads back home to face Niskayuna Thursday while Saratoga (2-2) will play at Niskayuna Saturday morning.

