Shenendehowa defense brings the juice in revenge win over Guilderland

Guilderland, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Week 2 featured a Class AA sectional semifinal rematch at Guilderland Friday night with Shenendehowa coming in looking for redemption.

This matchup has ratcheted up the rivalry in recent years, with Shen winning the 2019 Class AA Superbowl over Guilderland and the Dutchmen returning the favor this past spring. They met Friday night both undefeated.

Offense was tough to come by in the early going, with Guilderland notching an early safety and Shen responding with a field goal. Then in the final moments of the second quarter, Ty Santabarbara plunged into the endzone from a yard out for the Dutchmen to give them a 9-3 halftime lead.

The Plainsmen found a breakthrough offensively in the third quarter. Carter Cukerstein found an edge and took off for an 86 yard touchdown, giving Shen a 17-9 lead.

Shen turned up the heat defensively from there. Connor Margen snagged a Santabarbara pass and took it to the house for a pick six, the Plainsmens’ second of the night to give them a 23-9 lead that they wouldn’t give up.

“The defense brought the juice tonight for four full quarters,” Shen head coach Brian Clawson said. “They brought a lot of pressure, we pursued well to the football, we had the two big pick sixes, we’re pressuring the quarterback all night long, and it really wasn’t an individual effort it was a whole team effort.”

“At the half I mean we were struggling,” senior linebacker Brandon Fahr said. “We just brought the juice. Coach told us bring the juice, we brought the juice.”

“Give it all you got,” Fahr said. “Leave it all on the field. I mean I started puking with five minutes left in the game. I left it all on the field, you know what I mean?”

“We don’t really like to carry over one season to the next in terms of results but since it happened in the spring I think it was fresh in everyone’s minds,” Clawson said. “It’s always nice to come to Guilderland and get a W.”

Shenendehowa returns home next week to host Shaker while Guilderland travels to Bethlehem.