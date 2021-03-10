Shenendehowa boys pull away from Niskayuna in fourth quarter

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The seeds held for the boys’ side of the Suburban Council basketball tournament, which meant Shenendehowa needed to fend off Niskayuna to remain unbeaten this season heading into the Suburban Council title game.

The Silver Warriors didn’t let up easy. Shen held a slim fourth quarter lead at 33-30 before exploding in the second half of the fourth quarter on their way to a 53-34 win. Luke Lavery led the way with 15 points and Mason Courtney added 14, while Kenyon Coleman had 14 for Nisky.

Next up for Shenendehowa is Friday night’s Suburban Council championship at home against Troy.