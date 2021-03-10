Fox and ABC say they plan to shift their prime time programming based on President Biden’s speech tonight. All scheduled episodes should air in full but may be delayed slightly.

Shenendehowa boys pull away from Niskayuna in fourth quarter

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The seeds held for the boys’ side of the Suburban Council basketball tournament, which meant Shenendehowa needed to fend off Niskayuna to remain unbeaten this season heading into the Suburban Council title game.

The Silver Warriors didn’t let up easy. Shen held a slim fourth quarter lead at 33-30 before exploding in the second half of the fourth quarter on their way to a 53-34 win. Luke Lavery led the way with 15 points and Mason Courtney added 14, while Kenyon Coleman had 14 for Nisky.

Next up for Shenendehowa is Friday night’s Suburban Council championship at home against Troy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Shenendehowa girls cruise into Suburban Council championship with dominant effort over Albany

Sports /

Troy holds off Saratoga comeback to punch ticket to Suburban Council championship

Sports /

Shenendehowa boys pull away from Niskayuna in fourth quarter

Sports /

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box