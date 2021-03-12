Shenendehowa boys edge Troy in Suburban Council championship

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With another undefeated season on top of a Suburban Council championship on the line, the Shenendehowa boys basketball team found a way to get it done.

The Plainsmen faced an onslaught from Troy, with the Flying Horses keeping it a one possession game until the final seconds, but Shen did just enough to hold Troy off for a 57-54 win to claim the Suburban Council championship and finish the season 15-0.

“We had a lot of the same guys that we’ve had growing up since 5th, 6th grade, so we just keep playing with them,” Shen senior Devin Dzikas said.

“Built friendships that will last forever and just keep being able to play together, and just ending out on a win, it was a great feeling,” Dzikas added.

Both the Shen boys and girls won the Suburban Council basketball title, with the two teams going a combined 30-0 this season.