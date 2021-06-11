Shenendehowa blanks Saratoga to punch ticket to Class A championship

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday’s Class A girls lacrosse championship was set after Thursday.

Saratoga drew a good crowd to Shenendehowa after the baseball team upset the Plainsmen earlier in the day, but there were no upsets to be had when the girls lacrosse teams met on the turf that evening. Emily Speck put away goal number ten for the Plainsmen midway through the second half to run the clock.

Shen’s defense remained flawless this postseason, not giving up a goal in their 23-0 win over Albany Monday or in their 10-0 win over Saratoga Thursday. The Plainsmen will play top seeded Bethlehem Monday at Bethlehem at 4:15.

