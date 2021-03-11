Shenendehowa and Troy boys basketball set for Suburban Council championship

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There’s no sectional champion for hoops this season but the Shenendehowa and Troy boys are battling for the next best thing tomorrow night at Shen.

The top seeded Plainsmen are riding a convincing win over Niskayuna and an undefeated season into Friday night’s game, while third seeded Troy edged Saratoga on the road. Both coaches are just happy they got as many games as they did this season, but Friday will certainly carry a little extra weight.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Troy head coach Rich Hurley said. “I’m happy for these guys. They’ve given me everything I’ve asked for and they’ve given their teammates everything they’ve asked for.”

“Tough place to play up there and obviously a great team so we’ve got to refocus, have one day to get in the gym and go give it our best shot on Friday night,” Hurley added.

“We got the opportunity and guess what we did, we took advantage of it,” Shen head coach Tony Dzikas said. “So win or lose Friday, and I’m hoping we win, I think everyone is a winner to be able to pull off what we did this year.”

Tomorrow night at Shen the Plainsmen are looking to finish their second consecutive undefeated season.