Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two of the top softball teams in the Suburban Council clashed on Monday afternoon when Bethlehem visited Shenendehowa.

The Eagles got the afternoon started with a bang. Anna Cleary mashed a three run home run in the top of the first inning to put Bethlehem on the board.

The Lady Plainsmen got her back in the bottom of the inning. Hannah smith played some small ball with a single up the middle that scored two runs to get Shen in the scoring column.

That early scoring got Shen rolling, as they cruised on their way to an 11-5 win over Bethlehem in a battle between two of the best in the Suburban.