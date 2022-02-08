Shen takes Bethlehem’s best shot on the road

Delmar, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem girls basketball hosted Shenendehowa Tuesday night in a Suburban Council matchup that saw the Eagles give the top team in the conference a run for their money.

Tied at 22 at the half, Shen started to separate with the three ball. Bri Carey knocked down a three and got the foul to give the Lady Plainsmen a 39-32 lead. The Eagles answered before the end of the third. Maren Louridas stepped into a pull up jumper to cut the Shen lead to 42-37.

Shen then caught fire from deep to start the fourth. Carey hit another three and then Jillian Huerter hit another to help Shen to an 11-0 run and they didn’t look back in a 53-45 win. Shen hosts Burnt Hills next Friday at 7 p.m. while Bethlehem visits Troy Friday at 6 p.m.