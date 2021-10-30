Shen strikes early in sectional championship shutout over Columbia

Stillwater, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Class AA girls soccer sectional championship went on as planned Saturday at Stillwater despite rain in the forecast, which allowed top seeded Shenendehowa to duke it out with three seed Columbia.

If you blinked, you missed Shen’s first goal. Georgia Greene put one away for the Plainsmen barely a minute into the game, and Shen locked it down from there. Abigail Sheehan didn’t let anything by her for the next 79 minutes as Shen held on for a 1-0 sectional championship win.

