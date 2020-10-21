Shen stays unbeaten with 2-0 win over CBA

Colonie, N.Y. — Shenendehowa and Christian Brothers Academy came into Tuesday afternoon’s matchup both unbeaten, and the Plainsmen made sure one team didn’t leave that way.

Shen senior forward Sahil Arora found the end of sophomore forward Conor Brown’s cross for the Plainsmen’s first goal in the first half to take a 1-0 lead, then senior defender Brandon Barrett sent home a penalty kick with under two minutes to go in the game to shut the door on CBA.

The 2-0 win for Shen improves the Plainsmen to 4-0-1 on the season, while CBA falls to 3-1.

“So we have a great team of course,” Arora said. “Great defense, great midfield, so I’m just up there.

“I’m glad to have great teammates around me and I couldn’t do it without them. All these goals are because of them.”

“Sahil has been putting in almost a goal a game and Conor Brown has come in and put some assists in and Owen’s put some assists in and Darien’s been getting on the end of balls so it’s coming from a variety of places so that’s generally a good sign,” head coach Jonathan Bain said.

Next up Shen heads back home to host Guilderland Thursday, while CBA heads to Niskayuna.

More Sports News