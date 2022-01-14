Shen stays hot from three in comfortable win over Guilderland
Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa came back home to host Guilderland Friday night looking to keep their perfect record intact before a trip to Syracuse this weekend.
The Plainsmen took a big lead early and didn’t look back on their way to a 62-31 win. Shen heads to Bishop Kearney in Syracuse Saturday while Guilderland visits Albany Tuesday.
