Averill Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa visited Averill Park for a Suburban Council baseball matchup Wednesday afternoon that saw a big inning from the Plainsmen seal the deal.

Averill Park took a 4-1 lead in the third inning thanks to a Brady Mazzeo bases clearing double that scored two runs. One inning later, Shen took the lead for good.

After walking in a few runners to tie the game, Shen’s Brendan Gonzalez got a hold of a pitch for a two run single that put the Plainsmen up 7-4 and they didn’t look back in an 11-5 win.