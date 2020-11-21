Shen shuts out Burnt Hills for Suburban Council title in Frevola’s final game

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — Shenendehowa came into Friday night’s Suburban Council tournament championship game with one goal in mind: win it for coach.

With Shen head coach Jeanne Frevola calling it a career at the end of this 2020 season, the girls had a chance to send her out a winner and that’s exactly what they did. Kendall Eggleston scored a pair of goals — one in the first and one in the fourth — as Rachel Sterle added another in the third for Shen’s 3-0 win over Burnt Hills to become Suburban Council tournament champs.

“It’s nice to finish on a win,” head coach Jeanne Frevola said. “And this is as far as we could go. Only one team gets to do that so it was nice that we were able to walk away.”

“We just really wanted to win for ourselves and for coach,” senior forward Rachel Sterle said. “For our class it’s our last year and same with coach and we were really just super excited to at least be playing now in this time.”

“We definitely wanted to make the most of it, definitely for her,” senior back Olivia Stephenson said. “We wanted her to go out on a bang and feel really great about the season and we’re really happy we got to push through tonight.”

“The girls played extremely well and when we came out here every afternoon it seemed like it was normal,” Frevola said.