Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa girls lacrosse hosted Averill Park in some fresh April snow Tuesday afternoon but the cold and wind didn’t bother the Lady Plainsmen.

Shen built a 11-1 lead before halftime with Paige Adams, Cam Wilders, Reilly Miller and Lauren Shanahan all finding the back of the net. They didn’t look back on their way to a 16-4 home win over the Warriors.

Shenendehowa and Averill Park are both back in action Thursday at 12 p.m., with Shen at Colonie and Averill Park hosting Burnt Hills.