LATHAM, NY (NEWS10) — The rivalry between Shenendehowa and Shaker is one of, if not the best rivalry in Section 2. For a while, it was a one sided rivalry, in favor of the Bison. But the Plainsmen turned the tables in last year’s Class AA semi-final, and they’re looking to keep them turned in our 1st & 10 Game of the Week Friday night.

Shen knocked off previously unbeaten Shaker for the first time in 10 years in that semifinal game, 17-14 the final. The Plainsmen are rolling with a perfect record at 3-0 on the season, and this week cracked the state rankings at 24. Meanwhile, the Blue Bison sit at 2-2, 14th in the Class AA rankings, their only league loss coming to CBA.

While a champion won’t be crowned Friday night, both sides understand the magnitude of a meeting between these two teams. “It’s ‘Shaker week,'” said Shenendehowa head coach Brian Clawson. “That’s all you’ve got to say, basically. The kids are fired up; they’re excited. You know, it’s fun; there’s a lot of energy at practice, and the kids are working really hard. Our game-plans are in; we’ve had a couple good days of practice so far. They’re excited. They’ll be ready to go. We know every single year Shaker’s going to be physically tough. They’re gonna be well-prepared. They go out there and execute, so we’ve got to be at our best on Friday night.”

Shaker head coach Greg Sheeler holds a tremendous amount of respect for Shenendehowa football, and Shenendehowa athletics in general. “I just think Shen is, is really good in every sport,” said Sheeler. “It doesn’t matter what sport it is, they’re the top of the class. We’re not thinking about it as, like, a playoff game, or a rival game. It’s Shenendehowa; they’re gonna be really good. They’re always big. They’re always physical. They’re well-coached, so we know it’s gonna be a big matchup no matter when we play them.”

Tune into 1st & 10 this Friday night for highlights and reaction from our Game of the Week, and much more around Section 2 football.