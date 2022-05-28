Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa hosted Bethlehem Friday afternoon with the winner advancing to Wednesday’s sectional championship at Shaker High School.

The Plainsmen started hot at home and didn’t look back. Nathan Wolfe racked up a pair of early goals in the first and second quarters as Shen jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead.

Then Wolfe played playmaker. He hit Colin Bullock with a pass he put away to expand the lead to 5-0 before Bethlehem finally got on the board, but by then it was too late.

Shen rolled from there to a 13-3 win over Bethlehem to punch their ticket to the Class A sectional championship game against Guilderland Wednesday at Shaker at 7:30.