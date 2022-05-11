Burnt Hills, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday marked the final day of league play in Suburban Council baseball and there was still plenty at stake, including the Shenendehowa Plainsmen fighting for a playoff spot.

Shen needed to win at Burnt Hills Wednesday afternoon to secure a spot, and starting pitcher Colin Maloney was a major factor in helping the Plainsmen do exactly that. Maloney hit a RBI double in the second inning to put Shen on the board.

The game remained scoreless until the fifth, where Shane Bonney scored on a passed ball and an error to even the game at one for the Spartans. Shen went ahead and retook the lead one inning later. Jack Griffin sent a hard hit ball to short to drive in the go ahead run to make it 2-1 Shen.

The Plainsmen added an insurance run in the seventh, then Maloney shut it down from the mound. The future Rhode Island Ram tallied 11 strikeouts and allowed just three hits in a complete game win to help Shen secure a spot in the Class AA Section 2 playoffs.