Shen seals sectional title appearance with decisive win over Niskayuna

Mechanicville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa has dominated the Suburban Council this season. The Plainsmen haven’t lost a game all fall, and have only played to three draws.

One of them, however, came in the first game of the season to Niskayuna, their opponent in the Class AA sectional semifinals Thursday night.

The Plainsmen got a favorable call early in the game to set up a Mark Makhatadze penalty kick less than four minutes in the game, and the junior buried it to give Shen a 1-0 lead.

That score stayed until the second half, when Makhatadze sent a corner in for the Plainsmen that found the head of Dominick Holmes to give Shen a 2-0 lead. Nisky put away a PK of their own to bring it back within a one score game, but Lochlain Clark scored again for the Plainsmen to put it out of reach.

Shenendehowa’s 3-1 win sent them to the Class AA sectional championship Monday against CBA.