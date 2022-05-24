Malta, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa softball team won sectionals last spring, but because of COVID, there was no opportunity to play for a state title. The Lady Plainsmen were on a mission this year as the number one seed.

They faced the four seed, Ballston Spa in the semifinals Tuesday in Malta. The Scotties put together a 3-1 lead into the fifth, but a big small ball inning from the Lady Plainsmen pushed Shen out to a 5-3 lead.

Ballston Spa threatened in the seventh with a run to bring it to 5-4 Shen, but the top seed held strong and completed the comeback to punch their ticket to the Class AA championship game Thursday at 5 p.m.

“It was very reassuring, especially after I let up a few runs in the first few innings,” Shen senior pitcher Becca Zawistowski said. “It was nice to see my team rally behind me and really pick me up. It makes me feel really good.”

They got the winner between three seed Columbia and Cinderella seven seed Saratoga Springs. The Blue Streaks jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on the Blue Devils, and ultimately didn’t look back, setting up an all I-87 sectional championship.

“Words can’t express how happy I am for them,” Saratoga head coach Geoff Loiacono said. “It’s really them. They’ve put in the hard work. They’ve grinded it out.”

“They’ve worked through adversity time and time again and they just continue to gel as a team and in the postseason we’re hot right now,” Loiacono said. “Everything is working and going our way and I owe it all to them.”