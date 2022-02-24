Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa girls hoops hoisted the last couple Section 2 AA titles, and they’re the favorite to three-peat this year.

The Lady Plainsmen started their title defense against Niskayuna in the quarterfinals Thursday night. Kayleigh Montanez got Shen started with a few quick buckets, including a floater in transition to help Shen out to a 7-0 lead.

Later in the first quarter Maya Carpenter was left open for three in the corner and let it fly, increasing the Shen lead to 12-2 in the first quarter. From there, it was Jillian Huerter stirring the drink as always. She finished with a game-high 22 points as Shen took a 16-4 lead after one and didn’t look back in a 63-34 win.

Top seed Shenendehowa will face Colonie Thursday, March 3 at Hudson Valley Community College at 7:30 p.m. in the Section 2 AA semifinals.