CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa football team rolled through the regular season, going 8-0 to earn the top-seed in the Class AA playoffs. The four seed, Ballston Spa, stood between them and a trip back to the Class AA Super Bowl.

The Plainsmen rolled from the jump, building a 28-6 lead in the second quarter. Michael Whatley connected with Blake Mello on a deep ball to extend their lead to 35-6 before the half. Out of the break, Whatley found Mello once again to make it 42-6. They breezed to a 56-12 win to advance to the Class AA Super Bowl.

The Plainsmen will meet CBA in the championship game at Troy High School on Friday at 7:00 PM. Shenendehowa is the only team to beat the Brothers this season, but CBA has beaten the Plainsmen in the Super Bowl in each of the last two seasons.