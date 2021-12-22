Shen pulls away from Saratoga with big second half

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa escaped the Washington Avenue Armory with a nail-biting win over Albany Tuesday night, and their reward was Natasha Chudy and Saratoga, one of their top challengers in the Suburban Council the past couple seasons.

The Blue Streaks showed why early with a seven point second quarter lead, but Shen chipped away. Jillian Huerter found an open Kaleigh Montanez in the corner for three to tie the game at 24.

Chudy was a one woman wrecking crew for Toga, as an and one got her three of her game-high 29 points as she cut Shen’s third quarter lead to six, but Shen was inevitable.

The Plainsmen have so many scoring options, as junior guard Bri Carey rattled off ten fourth quarter points to help Shen to a 20 point lead on their way to a 66-51 win. Carey had 16 for Shen while Huerter led the way with 25.