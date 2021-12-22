Shen pulls away from Saratoga with big second half

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sport Highlights

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa escaped the Washington Avenue Armory with a nail-biting win over Albany Tuesday night, and their reward was Natasha Chudy and Saratoga, one of their top challengers in the Suburban Council the past couple seasons.

The Blue Streaks showed why early with a seven point second quarter lead, but Shen chipped away. Jillian Huerter found an open Kaleigh Montanez in the corner for three to tie the game at 24.

Chudy was a one woman wrecking crew for Toga, as an and one got her three of her game-high 29 points as she cut Shen’s third quarter lead to six, but Shen was inevitable.

The Plainsmen have so many scoring options, as junior guard Bri Carey rattled off ten fourth quarter points to help Shen to a 20 point lead on their way to a 66-51 win. Carey had 16 for Shen while Huerter led the way with 25.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19