CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) — Shaker and Shenendehowa; it’s one of the great football rivalries we have in the Capital Region. For a while it was one-sided, with Shaker winning nine straight up until 2021. But the tides have turned, with Shen winning the last 3 meetings entering their clash Friday night.

The Plainsmen held a 14-6 lead at the half. In the third quarter, Shaker’s Rhys Lewis found the endzone to cut the deficit to 14-12. The Blue Bison went for the two-point conversion to tie it, but did not convert.

Shenendehowa dealt the final blow in the fourth quarter with an 8-yard Anthony Diaz touchdown run. The Plainsmen held on defensively for the 20-12 win, their fourth straight win over the Blue Bison. “I think after this football game, we’re battle tested,” said Shenendehowa head coach Brian Clawson. “Shaker’s a tough football team. They always are. They always will be. Our guys stepped up to the plate. I got to give total credit to our defense this week for stepping it up again, that huge stop down there at the end of the game. Credit to our defense tonight.”

The 4-0 Plainsmen will visit CBA for a battle of unbeatens next Friday night. 3-2 Shaker will look to bounce back at home against Saratoga Springs.