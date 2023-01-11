CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa girls basketball team hosted Colonie in a battle of state ranked teams in Class AA on Tuesday, both with one loss on the season. The Raiders are ranked 8th in the state, while the Lady Plainsmen sit at 14.

Shenendehowa jumped out to a 34-28 lead at the half. They put the pedal to the metal in the second half, on their way to a 68-51 win. Bri Carey led the way with 22 points for Shenendehowa. Kaleigh Montanez added 12 points.

Shen will look to keep it rolling at Guilderland on Friday at 7:00 PM. Colonie will also be in action Friday, at home against Schenectady.