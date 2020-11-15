Shen locks up top seed with win over Burnt Hills

Burnt Hills, N.Y. — Shenendehowa came into Saturday morning’s matchup against Burnt Hills with a chance to control their own destiny. A win gave them the top seed in the Suburban Council tournament next week.

Early on, Burnt Hills looked the part of spoiler. Park Scott gave BHBL a 1-0 lead right before the half with a penalty kick goal off a hand ball foul against Shen. The Plainsmen came out firing in the second half and didn’t look back. Darien Espinal knocked home a header off the foot of Brandon Barrett to tie the game at one apiece, followed by a Barrett rebound goal a few moments later for the lead, then finally Espinal finished another goal on a breakaway to pull away for the 3-1 win.

With the top seed locked up, Shen now waits to see who will be awarded the eighth seed for their matchup Tuesday. The Suburban Council tournament will play Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday of this coming week.