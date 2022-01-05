Shen holds off Colonie comeback at dual meet

Colonie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — You’d have a hard time finding a high school sport more impacted by COVID-19 than wrestling. Many programs didn’t have a season last year. Everyone is happy to have a full slate this winter.

Shenendehowa visited Colonie Wednesday night following a lengthy COVID pause and came away with a 44-25 dual meet win thanks to a few state championship hopefuls.

“We had all our top notch seniors leave, so now it’s like our year to step up and show that we’re a team without them, that we can make a name for ourselves without these top notch guys,” Shen senior captain Ayden Robles said after his pin by fall at 132 pounds.

“We were a great team with Stevo, Brock, Sebastian Underwood, all these great guys,” Robles said. “They made us what we are now and we’re going to definitely show them who’s boss.”

Shen remained unbeaten in dual meets with the win as they now get ready for the Peru Invite this weekend.