Shen girls cruise past Shaker to stay unbeaten in league play

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After suffering their first loss Saturday, the Shenendehowa girls basketball team bounced back Sunday to get back in the win column. They looked to start a new win streak, back in league play Tuesday night. They’d have to get past a tough Shaker team.

After the Blue Bison cut it to a one point game in the second quarter, the Plainsmen ended the half on a 12-1 run to take a 32-20 lead into the half. Shen cruised in the second half on their way to a 56-35 win. The Plainsmen have let some teams get back into games late, but that wasn’t the case Tuesday. “We did it in the second quarter, we let them back into it and halftime our message was simple,” said head coach Joe Murphy. “Play four quarters, and they responded tonight. Every kid that went in tonight, all 15 of them got in, and they all really brought a ton of energy and it was a tremendous defensive effort tonight.”

Kaeligh Montanez led Shenendehowa with 14 points.