Shen field hockey returning plenty of firepower for 2020 season

Clifton Park, N.Y. — With just one day until the start of the field hockey season, there’s plenty of top end talent returning to sectional class A runner up Shenendehowa.

The Lady Plainsmen are getting their scoring and assist leader back in senior Rachel Sterle. The Syracuse commit lost much of last season to a torn ACL. Her return boosts a team that returns all but three starters from a group that fell to Guilderland in the sectional championship last season. They’re ready to show they’re the top dog in the Suburban Council.

Seniors Payton Kissling and Rachel Sterle are confident in their team and believe they can get past Guilderland this time around.

“Our seniors and our returners we have a lot of confidence,” senior goalie Payton Kissling said. “Each individual is very very skilled and I think we work very well together.”

“Obviously I still want to beat [Guilderland] and have an undefeated season, but as long as I just get to play in general that’s good enough for me,” senior forward Rachel Sterle said.

“It’ll definitely boost our confidence and show us our capabilities of the season and I think we’ll be unstoppable,” Kissling said.

Shen opens the season Friday night against Burnt Hills at 6 p.m., and will face Guilderland Saturday, October 24th in a sectional championship rematch.

More Sports News