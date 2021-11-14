Shen falls to Northport in tightly contested Class A field hockey state final

Centereach, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa faced off against Northport Sunday afternoon in the Class A field hockey state championship.

This one was a tight affair for 60 minutes. Shen’s Brianna Anslow was fantastic in goal for the Plainsmen, laying out for a save to keep things scoreless, but Northport eventually broke through.

Olivia McKenna fired on a deep shot that snuck through to give Northport a 1-0 lead that they wouldn’t give up. Shen found chances late, but couldn’t even the score as they fell in the state final.