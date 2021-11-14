Shen falls to Northport in tightly contested Class A field hockey state final

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Centereach, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa faced off against Northport Sunday afternoon in the Class A field hockey state championship.

This one was a tight affair for 60 minutes. Shen’s Brianna Anslow was fantastic in goal for the Plainsmen, laying out for a save to keep things scoreless, but Northport eventually broke through.

Olivia McKenna fired on a deep shot that snuck through to give Northport a 1-0 lead that they wouldn’t give up. Shen found chances late, but couldn’t even the score as they fell in the state final.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19