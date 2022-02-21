CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The last time a Section II champion was crowned in Class AA boys basketball, Shenendehowa was the last team standing. Fast forward to last season, they went undefeated in the Suburban Council. But this year is a different story.

Entering sectionals as the four seed, the Plainsmen are in unfamiliar territory, not seen as tournament favorites. Shen touts a record of 14-6, but three of those losses have come to the top three seeds in the class: Green Tech, Niskayuna, and CBA.

The Plainsmen know where they stand, and they’re embracing the underdog mentality. “We started out the season with 3 or 4 losses to the top 3 or 4 teams and that’s helped us,” said senior Robby Hicks. “We’re looking to come out now and get back at those teams and do what we need to do.”

The Plainsmen are embracing the underdog mentality. “”Everyone now thinks, ‘Yo, we can beat shen, they’re not the same team,'” said senior Carter Seeberger. “We take that as a challenge and we’re going to go out and compete every single day.”

While it may appear the Plainsmen are underdogs for the first time in years, senior Mason Courtney doesn’t see it that way. “My sophomore year when we won the sectional title, even though we were the one seed, if you go around and ask people, we weren’t looked at as the one seed,” said Courtney. “We were looked at as the underdog against Green Tech. A lot of people always put doubts on us and I think we use that to kind of feed off of and build off of and especially this year. Being the four seed, which is low for a great program like Shen, I really think that’s going to help us and make us do really well.”

It all starts on Tuesday for Shenendehowa, when they host Schenectady at 6:00 PM.