Shen dominates Guilderland to move on to Suburban Council championship

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — After facing an early 1-0 hole against Guilderland just last week, Shenendehowa knew they had to start strong against the Lady Dutch in the Suburban Council semifinals.

They did exactly that Wednesday evening, scoring two first half goals, then another three in the second half for a 5-1 win. Hannah Merritt turned in two goals and an assist, while Rachel Sterle recorded two goals and Julie Kuzmich added another goal and an assist.

“Right now they’re peaking and I think right now ready for the next game,” Shen head coach Jeanne Frevola said. “So they’re excited, they’re playing like a team, they’re shooting on all cylinders. We had a lot of different people helping out tonight.”

“Our passes are getting so much better,” junior forward Hannah Merritt said. “We’re working so much better together. Everything in our game just keeps improving as we keep playing.”

With the win, Shen will now face Burnt Hills in the Suburban Council final Friday after BHBL’s shootout win over Saratoga.