Shen cruises past Schenectady in all-around effort

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Shenendehowa’s last game against Albany Academy, star senior Mason Courtney suffered a lower leg injury on his game-winning layup. Courtney didn’t stay down long, as he was back in the lineup against Schenectady on Tuesday night.

The Plainsmen rolled to a 70-45 win over the Patriots. Courtney seemed unbothered by the injury, pouring in 21 points. It was an all-around team effort for Shenendehowa with 9 players tallying buckets. Carter Seeberger finished with 17 points, Andrew Massarone tallied 11, and Robby Hicks added 7. Jah-Israel Gaines led the Patriots with 10 points.