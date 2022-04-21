Averill Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa softball visited Averill Park Wednesday for a Suburban Council matchup looking to stay undefeated, and some timely hitting in the fourth and fifth innings got the job done.

Tied at zero in the fourth, Natalia Colone hit a two run single to get the Lady Plainsmen on the board. Emily Baumes sent her home with a RBI single to put Shen up 3-0 after four. Shen proceeded to score five more in the fifth on their way to a 10-3 win.

With the win, Shen improves to 5-0 on the season.