Shen comes back to beat Guilderland to close regular season

Colonie, N.Y. — Shenendehowa came into their final regular season game against Guilderland with a chance to lock up the top seed in the Suburban Council playoff with a win.

The Dutch didn’t make it easy for the Plainsmen. Ava Thomson gave Guilderland a first quarter goal to put the pressure on Shen early, but they responded well. Hannah Merritt ripped one home to even the score before halftime at one apiece, and Shen took over in the fourth quarter. Julie Kuzmich found Rachel Sterle in front who put away a rebound goal to take the lead at 2-1, then Molly Miller took another Kuzmich assist and finished another goal as Shen walked out of Afrim’s Sports Park with a 3-1 win.

Shen now awaits the postseason schedule as the top seed in the Suburban Council.