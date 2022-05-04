Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa High School had 51 reasons to celebrate this afternoon.

That’s how many Plainsmen signed on to play college athletics at the next level. Athletes from 15 different varsity sports committing to Division I, II, and III athletics were congratulated in the Shen gym as family and friends watched on.

“It makes me feel really lucky to be able to come from this school that has so much success and really puts it in perspective of how fortunate we are and how far we’ve come and how much work we’ve put into all of our programs here,” Nicolette Morlock, who will play field hockey at Springfield College, said.

“We have so many kids and so many good athletes, even like 50, that’s insane,” Colin Maloney, who will play baseball at Rhode Island, said. “Some schools around here don’t even get 50 athletes in general and we have 50 going to play college.”

“50 of us is crazy,” Mason Courtney, who will play basketball at Siena, said. “That’s just the power of Shen and I’m super happy for all of my classmates.”

“A lot of these guys I grew up with,” Courtney said. “I went to elementary school with a lot of them, middle school with a lot of them, they’re some of my best friends. I’m very happy for all of them.”