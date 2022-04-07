Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Christian Brothers Academy lacrosse team welcomed Shenendehowa to town for a rain-soaked battle on Thursday.

The Plainsmen jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the second quarter, but the Brothers added two goals late in the half to cut it to 8-4. Shenendehowa dominated the second half 8-1 to pull away for the 16-5 win.

The Plainsmen visit LaFayette Saturday at 1:00 PM, while the Brothers will look to bounce back at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake next Tuesday.