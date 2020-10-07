Shen and Shaker girls play to hard-fought tie

Clifton Park, N.Y. — Shenendehowa girls soccer celebrated their senior night at their home opener against rival Shaker Tuesday night, and what followed was as tough of a stalemate as you can find.

Both Shen and Shaker generated a ton of chances, especially in the final moments of the game, but ultimately neither team could find the back of the net in a tightly contested 0-0 tie. Both teams look like they will be very tough outs in the Suburban Council this season.

Shen’s next game will be at Columbia Saturday, while Shaker will play at Averill Park next Tuesday.

