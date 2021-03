Burnt Hills, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Matt Shell battled and beat squamous cell mouth cancer in 2006. Just three years later, his son Jacob had to prepare for an even tougher challenge.

Jacob was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at the age of eight, and spent more than a year battling the pediatric cancer while his family went back to forth to Boston and Albany Med for treatments. Matt and Jacob share their story for part of our Coaches Vs. Cancer: Bigger Than The Game special.