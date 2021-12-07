Sharpshooting Spartans down Shaker on the road

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker hosted Burnt Hills Tuesday night for a Suburban Council boys hoops matchup, and the Blue Bison weren’t ready for a red hot Spartans team.

Alex Doin sparked the Spartans from the jump with four straight three’s to open the game. Amari Basdeo helped Shaker claw back in the first quarter with a nice take to the rim, but Luke Haluska hit another three off the dribble to give the Spartans a 17-12 lead after one.

From there Burnt hills held strong on their way to a 67-55 win.