Sharpshooting Spartans down Shaker on the road

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker hosted Burnt Hills Tuesday night for a Suburban Council boys hoops matchup, and the Blue Bison weren’t ready for a red hot Spartans team.

Alex Doin sparked the Spartans from the jump with four straight three’s to open the game. Amari Basdeo helped Shaker claw back in the first quarter with a nice take to the rim, but Luke Haluska hit another three off the dribble to give the Spartans a 17-12 lead after one.

From there Burnt hills held strong on their way to a 67-55 win.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19